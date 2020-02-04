Incubus and 311 announce summer tour

Incubus and 311 are joining forces this summer for a US tour.
The lengthy trek consists of 36 amphitheater shows taking place between July and September, 2020. Badflower will provide support for the entirety of the tour. Tickets go on sale beginning February 7th.
The upcoming dates will mark the first time Incubus and 311 have toured together in 20 years. What’s more, they come in celebration of 311’s 30th anniversary as a band. According to a press release, 311 intend to play shows in all 50 states before year’s end.
Meanwhile, Incubus will use the tour to promote their new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), which is due out in April 2020. The band recently previewed the release with “Our Love”.
Incubus and 311 Tour Dates:
07/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/17 – Concord , CA @ Concord Pavilion
07/18 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
07/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
07/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
07/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
07/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
07/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
07/29 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
07/30 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/04 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/06 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/07 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/08 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/15 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
08/16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/18 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
08/19 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/21 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/22 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
08/29 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/01 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/02 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center