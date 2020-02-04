Incubus and 311 announce summer tour

Incubus (Alive Coverage) and 311 (Philip Cosores)

Incubus and 311 are joining forces this summer for a US tour.

The lengthy trek consists of 36 amphitheater shows taking place between July and September, 2020. Badflower will provide support for the entirety of the tour. Tickets go on sale beginning February 7th.



The upcoming dates will mark the first time Incubus and 311 have toured together in 20 years. What’s more, they come in celebration of 311’s 30th anniversary as a band. According to a press release, 311 intend to play shows in all 50 states before year’s end.

Meanwhile, Incubus will use the tour to promote their new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), which is due out in April 2020. The band recently previewed the release with “Our Love”.

Incubus and 311 Tour Dates:

07/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/17 – Concord , CA @ Concord Pavilion

07/18 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

07/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

07/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

07/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

07/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre

07/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

07/29 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

07/30 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/02 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/04 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/06 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/07 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/08 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/14 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/15 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/18 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

08/19 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/21 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/22 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/23 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/28 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

08/29 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/01 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/02 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/04 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/05 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center