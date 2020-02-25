Inspired By Dashboard Confessional Playlist Coming to Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn

Dashboard Confessional (photo by Mike Dunn), Juice WRLD, Say Anything (photo by Jennifer Roehm), and Julien Baker (photo by Philip Cosores)

This Sunday, Dashboard Confessional’s acoustic debut, The Swiss Army Romance, turns 20 years old. The beloved emo outfit led by Chris Carrabba kicked off the celebration months ago with re-imagined album remakes, a best-of compilation, and a massive anniversary tour. This week, Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn is joining in on the party with a brand new Inspired By playlist.



Airing on Tuesday, February 25th at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, the 12-track collection will take listeners through Dashboard’s two decades of influence. There’s the acoustic emo rock emulations of everyone from Secondhand Serenade to Julien Baker, right into the pop punk emotionality of Say Anything and The Academy Is… In recent years, Carrabba’s naked melodrama has been given a completely new form in the work of Soundcloud rappers like Lil Peep and Juice WRLD.

Yes, we’re going through the whole range of music impacted by what Dashboard Confessional started at the turn of the millenium. The complete Inspired By schedule — including rebroadcasts — is below. For more of what you can hear this week on TuneIn, peep Consequence of Sound Radio’s complete weekly programming.

To listen in, play CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app.

Inspired By: Dashboard Confessional Schedule:

Tuesday, February 25th — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 27th — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Friday, February 28th — 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Saturday, February 22nd — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 23rd — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Below, you can also revisit Carrabba’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which he talked about Dashboard Confessional’s upcoming tour (tickets available here) and the band’s lasting influence.

