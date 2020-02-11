Robyn (photo by Ben Kaye), Beyoncé, and The Cure (photo by Ben Kaye)

It’s the middle of February, which mean love is in the air and heart-shaped boxes full of chocolate are in your local CVS. Yes, Valentine’s Day is this week, and we’re celebrating with a new edition of Inspired By on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn.



Every week, Inspired By brings listeners a 12-song playlist tied to particular momentous occasion. Today, Tuesday, February 11th at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, we’re taking inspiration from that most enduring of Hallmark holidays, that yearly reminder that you’re either madly in love or crushingly single, Saint Valentine’s Day. But this isn’t just a collection of mushy romance ballads; no, we’re going to run the full gamut of what love really is, taking you straight from the giddy fall of first attraction to the soul-shattering misery of final dissolution.

Our first block of tracks are all about that moment you look at someone and realize, like Carly Rae Jepsen sang, “I Really Like You”. Then you’re saying, “I Want to Hold Your Hand” like The Beatles and before long, you’re spending a night in the “Chateau Lobby #4” just like Father John Misty. That’s when your heart really starts running away with you, straight into our second block where you’ve ready to give “All of Me” away like John Legend. You’re putting “Love on Top” like Beyoncé and singing a “Lovesong” like The Cure. It’s blissful, it’s passionate, it’s the greatest love you’ve ever experienced.

Until it isn’t. And that’s when you find yourself in block number three, “Dancing on My Own” with Robyn while you watch your boo with “Somebody Else” like The 1975. It’s at that point you just want to take Foxy Shazam’s advice and scream, “Count Me Out”.

Then again, there’s always some mystery and excitement left to get your heart pumping again — and our Inspired By: Valentine’s Day playlist is no different. There are plenty of other tunes we’ve selected to warm you up ahead of February 14th, so listen in to CoS Radio today for the full thing, and catch rebroadcasts throughout the week. The complete Inspired By schedule is below, and you can also check out Consequence of Sound Radio’s complete weekly programming for more exclusive content and interviews.

Listen to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, available on the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from the CoS website by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or by using the embedded player above.

Inspired By: Valentine’s Day Schedule:

Tuesday, February 11th — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, February 13th — 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Friday, February 14th — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, February 15th — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 16th — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

