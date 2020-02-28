J Balvin Reveals New Album Details, Shares “Rojo”: Stream

J Balvin

J Balvin has shared more details about his new album Colores. The forthcoming LP consists of 10 songs, each of which is named after a color, and it’s due out March 20th. To celebrate, he’s shared new single “Rojo” and a moving accompanying music video.

The cover artwork for Colores was made by the legendary artist Takashi Murakami, and J Balvin is clearly stoked about that. “This cover represents dreams because I always wanted to work with Takashi Murakami,” he wrote on Instagram. “Five years ago I drew a flower and didn’t know he would end up collaborating with me. And what better way to show color than flowers? It was meant to be.”



“Rojo” may be the third single we’ve heard from Colores, following “Blanco” and “Morado”, but it’s already the most emotional song on the album. In it, J Balvin sings over a low-stirring Reggaeton beat about the push and pull of two people wanting to be together, but ultimately being separated no matter how much they try.

In the music video, directed by Colin Tilley, J Balvin finds out his wife is giving birth and he hops in his car to get to the hospital — but dies in a car crash on his way there. Dressed in a white suit with blood pooling down his face, Balvin walks through the hospital, depressed at all he’s lost in life and coming to terms with the fact that he’s dead. Later, we see him four years in the future, playing with his daughter as a ghost and watching as his wife begins dating again. If the plot didn’t make it obvious, it’s a heartbreaker of a video. Watch it below.

This full-length will follow the Colombian singer’s 2018 album Vibras and his surprise 2019 release with Bad Bunny, OASIS, which snagged a nomination at the recent 2020 Grammy Awards.

Pre-orders for Colores are currently available. Check out the album cover artwork and tracklist after the jump.

Colores Artwork:

Colores Tracklist:

01. Amarillo

02. Azul

03. Rojo

04. Rosado

05. Morado

06. (Sky) Verde

07. Negro

08. Gris

09. Arcoiris (Mr. Eazi)

10. Blanco