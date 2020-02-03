James Bond infiltrates the Super Bowl with new teaser for No Time to Die: Watch

Daniel Craig in trailer for No Time to Die

A new teaser for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, aired during the 2020 Super Bowl.

Coming to theaters in April, No Time to Die marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn as the British super spy. At the beginning of the film, Craig’s Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. However, “his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help,” according to an official plot synopsis. “The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on to the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”



Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts Of No Nation) directed the film using a screenplay written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Fleabag and Killing Eve mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Oscar winner Rami Malek plays main villain Safin with Christoph Waltz returning as Blofeld. Other returning cast members include Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Léa Seydoux, as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M., Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner.

editors-picks id=”651634,995406″]

Newcomers to the cast include Ana De Armas as Paloma, David Dencik as Waldo, Billy Magnussen and Dali Benssalah in undisclosed roles, and, finally, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, who takes over Bond’s secret agent number: 007.

Billie Eilish will sing the theme to No Time to Die, while Hans Zimmer is handling the score with help from Johnny Marr.

No Time to Die hits UK cinemas on April 3rd and everywhere else on April 10th. For a more expansive preview, revisit the first full-length trailer that was released back in December.