Janet Jackson announces new album Black Diamond, 2020 arena tour

Janet Jackson has announced the release of a new studio album called Black Diamond, along with a supporting world tour.
Black Diamond marks Jackson’s 12th album to date, serving as the follow-up to 2015’s Unbreakable. In a statement, Jackson explained the meaning of the album’s title, saying, “Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. Isee that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.”
Jackson’s supporting 34-date arena tour will kick off in Miami on June 24th. With dates running through the end of August, she’ll play high-profile shows at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta; Madison Square Garden in New York City; and Staples Center in Los Angeles, as well as headline the Essence Festival in New Orleans.
Each performance will feature new music in addition to a special performance of Jackson’s 1989 album Rhythm Nation, according to a press release.
Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning February 13th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets sell out, you can still get them here.
Janet Jackson 2020 Tour Dates:
06/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
06/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
07/05 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
07/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/09 – Philadelphia PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/17 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods
07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Festival
07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/01 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
08/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/07 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
08/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/15 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
08/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
08/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ✨ “Black Diamond”. ✨ — Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. — I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond 🖤💎🍓😘 — A special pre-sale code will be sent ONLY to my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up for my mailing list on my website 🤗 Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm!