Janet Jackson announces new album Black Diamond, 2020 arena tour

Janet Jackson announces new album Black Diamond and arena tour

Janet Jackson has announced the release of a new studio album called Black Diamond, along with a supporting world tour.

Black Diamond marks Jackson’s 12th album to date, serving as the follow-up to 2015’s Unbreakable. In a statement, Jackson explained the meaning of the album’s title, saying, “Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. Isee that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.”



Jackson’s supporting 34-date arena tour will kick off in Miami on June 24th. With dates running through the end of August, she’ll play high-profile shows at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta; Madison Square Garden in New York City; and Staples Center in Los Angeles, as well as headline the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Each performance will feature new music in addition to a special performance of Jackson’s 1989 album Rhythm Nation, according to a press release.

Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning February 13th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets sell out, you can still get them here.

Janet Jackson 2020 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

06/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

07/05 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

07/07 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/09 – Philadelphia PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/17 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods

07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Music Festival

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

07/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/01 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/07 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

08/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/15 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

08/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

08/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome