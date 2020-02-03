Jason Momoa unveils his real body in Super Bowl commercial: Watch

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa isn’t the buff movie star you think he is. In a new Super Bowl commercial for Rocket Mortgage, the Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor gets comfortable by revealing to the camera just how frail and run-of-the-mill his body really is off-camera.

The clip opens by posing a question: What does home mean to Jason Momoa? “It’s my sanctuary. It’s the one place I can let my guard down,” he says while walking up to his swanky house. “It’s where I can just kick back and be totally comfortable in my own skin. You know what I’m saying?”



This would be completely normal if Momoa wasn’t transforming before your eyes while he said this. One by one, he takes off his shoes to reveal he’s quite short, peels off his “arms” to flaunt some twiggy limbs, and rips off his eight-pack abs to reveal a boney frame. To top it all off, he gets comfy in his real hairdo: a bald scalp with scraggly hair. Come get your hunk, y’all. Watch the commercial below.

It’s a good thing Momoa knows how to pull of a muscular look for film and TV because there’s more tough-guy work on his upcoming schedule. Apple TV+ series See already has us on the edge of our seats, especially considering a death metal singer trained him for the role. An Aquaman spinoff is in the works, too, which means he will start blasting Tool and Metallica again. Plus, there’s that upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon which is targeting a 2022 premiere.