Jay Electronica says he’s releasing his long-awaited debut album in 40 days

Jay Electronica

Jay Electronica is finally set to release his debut album. The New Orleans-born rapper took to Twitter on Friday to announce the impending release of A Written Testimony. The album was “recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from December 26th,” and will be released in “40 days.”

Fans have been awaiting Jay Electronica’s debut album for over a decade, ever since he first burst onto the scene with his 2007 mixtape, Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge). In 2010, he signed to JAY-Z’s Roc Nation with plans to release his studio debut the following year. Unfortunately, nearly a decade came and went with no album. Instead, Jay Electronica’s output has been limited to a series of one-off singles, such as “Road to Perdition” featuring JAY-Z and “Letter to Falon”.



JAY-Z will apparently also feature on A Written Testimony. “…my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery,” Jay Electronica wrote in a tweet, which was subsequently liked by JAY-Z himself. Meanwhile, Just Blaze quote-tweeted Jay Electronica’s Twitter announcement, adding, “Are you closely watching?”

Whether or not Jay Electronica finally follows through with his plans this time around is anyone’s guess. We’ll find out one way or another come March 18th when his self-imposed 40-day countdown hits zero.

Album done . — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

“…my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery” — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Releasing in 40 days — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

A Written Testimony — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020