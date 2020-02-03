JAY-Z and Beyoncé sit during National Anthem at Super Bowl: Watch

Beyonce and JAY-Z, screengrab via TMZ

Beyoncé and JAY-Z were seen sitting during the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl. This wouldn’t come as surprising news, as both artists have previously voiced their support of Colin Kaepernick and his famous protest, if JAY-Z hadn’t become a major partner with the NFL last year.

The couple and their daughter, Blue Ivy, were spotted a few rows back from the field near the start of the game, as TMZ points out. When Demi Lovato took the mic for a remarkable performance of the National Anthem, the Carters chose to remain seated. Watch footage of the moment below.



Just yesterday, JAY-Z defended his partnership deal with the NFL despite Kaepernick’s partner slamming him and Kaepernick’s attorney saying he “cross[ed] the intellectual picket line.” In an interview with The New York Times, the hip-hop mogul commented, “As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press.”

JAY-Z argued that he’s fighting for people of color from a position of corporate influence, and he still supports Kaepernick’s movement. “No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong. He was done wrong,” Hov remarked. “I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?'”

Of course, other artists have made their own statements about the Super Bowl and what it stands for these days. Rihanna turned down an offer to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, however, took the offer up — and they delivered a must-see performance, especially for their Latinx, Puerto Rican, and Arab fans.