Jessie Reyez Set to Open Billie Eilish’s “Where Do We Go? World Tour”

Jessie Reyez and Billie Eilish (photo by Amy Price)

Grammy-nominated pop singer Jessie Reyez recently announced her debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us. Now, the Colombian-Canadian artist has been tapped to open Billie Eilish’s “Where Do We Go? World Tour”.

Reyez’s road trip with Eilish begins next month, with the opening leg taking place across the US. In mid-April, Reyez will split off for her own “Before Love Came to Kill Us Tour” (including her Coachella debut) through early summer. She’ll then link back up with Eilish for a 10-date European run in July.



Tickets for all of Reyez’s tour dates are on sale here.

Before Love Came to Kill Us officially hits shelves March 27th. A new single called “Ankles” is set to drop next Friday. Reyez’s last big release, the Being Human in Public EP, was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2020 Grammys.

Jessie Reyez 2020 Tour Dates:

03/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena #

03/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center #

03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena #

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #

03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

03/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

03/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center #

03/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center #

03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Field House #

03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center #

03/29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha #

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center #

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/27 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia $

04/29 – Paris, FR @ NF-34 $

04/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix $

05/02 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor $

05/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre $

05/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small $

05/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand $

05/08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret $

05/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich $

05/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max $

05/13 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire $

05/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy $

05/16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy $

05/17 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s $

05/23 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre $

05/24 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert $

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues $

05/28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues $

05/30 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room $

06/01 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

06/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade $

06/04 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live $

06/05 – Miami, FL @ Fieldhouse Watsco Center $

06/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground $

06/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl $

06/11 – Denver, CO @ Summit $

06/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

06/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater $

06/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum $

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox $

06/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

06/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest $

06/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple $

06/29 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues $

07/01 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore $

07/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts $

07/04 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach $

07/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale $

07/07 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 $

07/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

07/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena #

07/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #

07/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

07/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

07/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham #

07/26 – London, UK @ The O2 #

07/27 – London, UK @ The O2 #

07/29 – London, UK @ The O2 #

07/30 – London, UK @ The O2 #

# = “Where Do We Go? World Tour” w/ Billie Eilish

$ = “Before Love Came to Kill Us Tour”