Jessie Ware Announces New Album What’s Your Pleasure?, Shares “Spotlight”: Stream

Jessie Ware, photo by Carlijn Jacobs

Jessie Ware has a new album on the way later this spring. It’s called What’s Your Pleasure? and follows Glasshouse from 2017.

Her fourth-full length overall consists of 12 songs, including titles like “Save a Kiss”, “Read My Lips”, and “The Kill”. Also on the LP are the R&B singer’s recent pair of singles, “Mirage (Don’t Stop)” and “Adore You”.



In a statement, Ware talked about the process of putting together the album, saying, “I feel like these last few years I’ve had to do some exploration to figure out what I wanted to write about musically again and learn new things about myself. I’ve been yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.”

To help with this exploration, Ware reunited with producers like Joseph Mount of Metronomy and James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco. Additionally, she enlisted the help of Kindness and Midland.

As the latest preview, Ware is sharing the album’s opening track, “Spotlight”. “If only I could let you go/ If only I could be alone,” the Londoner sings. “I just wanna stay/ In the moonlight, this is our time in the spotlight.” Check it out below via its official video directed by Jovan Todorovic.

What’s Your Pleasure? is due out June 5th via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope. Pre-orders have already begun.

What’s Your Pleasure? Artwork:

What’s Your Pleasure? Tracklist:

01. Spotlight

02. What’s Your Pleasure?

03. Ooh La La

04. Soul Control

05. Save a Kiss

06. Adore You

07. In Your Eyes

08. Step Into My Life

09. Read My Lips

10. Mirage (Don’t Stop)

11. The Kill

12. Remember Where You Are

It feels so amazing to be back making music, so much has happened recently. Some crazy exciting things but I feel so happy to be back to my first love. Music was the first scene that truly embraced me!!

I’ve spent the last year in the studio with an old friend of mine James Ford, working with a handful of great friends to create a record I’m truly proud of. I’m happy to share with you my brand new single “Spotlight” taken from my fourth album. It’s melodramatic; it’s romantic; it’s everything that I love and it’s got a bit of a beat. This is the first taste of my brand new album What’s Your Pleasure? which will be out June 5.

I can’t wait to get back on the road and see you all…. It’s been far too long but for now let’s have some fun and hope you enjoy the music! x