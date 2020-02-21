Jessy Lanza Returns With New Song “Lick in Heaven”: Stream

Jessy Lanza, photo by Winston H Case

The Canadian songwriter Jessy Lanza has returned to her electropop roots with a new single called “Lick in Heaven”. She’s also announced dates for a European tour.

Before Lanza pursued other interests (namely, serving as a DJ for BBC Radio 1), her 2016 album Oh No placed her at the forefront of the bedroom pop movement that later produced artists such as Clairo, Troye Sivan, and even Billie Eilish. Last autumn, she teased an untitled LP3 with a photo on Twitter. “Lick in Heaven” is our first taste of this new project, and it instantly becomes one of the most danceable tunes in her discography.



“Lick in Heaven” was co-written with her longtime musical partner Jeremy Greenspan of Junior Boys, and it’s a surprisingly funky ode to unconstrained rage. “Once I’m spinning,” Lanza sings, “I can’t stop spinning/ I can’t stop spinning.” In a statement, she explained how the song came about.

“I started with the 101 bass line in my studio in NYC sent it to Jer (Greenspan of Junior Boys) and he created the catchy refrain of the chorus and the Omnisphere, barbershop-type voice. This song is about being angry with people and not knowing what to do about it. I find that when I’m a certain combo of sad and angry I reach a point of provocation where I can’t stop myself from going nuclear.”

In the accompanying music video, directed by Winston H Case, Lanza serves as the musical guest on a fictional talk show called Good Morning Ontario. As the hosts invite the studio audience to dance, the camera twirls through the crowd in a way that feels simultaneously sweet and foreboding. Check out “Lick of Heaven” below.

Next week, Jessy Lanza kicks off her European tour in Oslo, Norway, before swinging through Denmark, Germany, Britain, France, and more. Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are available through her official website, but keep an eye out for deals here.

Jessy Lanza 2020 Tour Dates:

02/28 — Oslo, NO @ Larm Festival

02/29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Journey Fest at VEGA

03/02 — Aarhus, DK @ TAPE

03/03 — Hamburg, DE @ HÄKKEN

03/05 — Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

03/06 — Graz, AT @ Elevate Festial

03/07 — St. Gallen, CH @ Palace

03/10 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

03/11 — London, UK @ Space 289 *

03/12 — Leeds, UK @ Headrow House ^

03/13 — Dublin, IE @ Lost Lane

03/14 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

05/21 — Lyon, FR @ Nuit Sonores Festival

* = w/ Loraine James

^ = w/ Proc Fiskal