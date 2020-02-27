Jhené Aiko Announces “The Magic Hour” Tour Dates

Jhené Aiko, photo by Philip Cosores

Jhené Aiko has announced a North American tour in support of her new album, Chilombo.

“The Magic Hour Tour” launches May 1st in Boston, MA. Over the course of her travels, Aiko will play headlining shows in 30 North American cities, as well as take the stage at the Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Los Angeles and Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, AL.



Aiko’s headlining dates will include support from special guests Queen Naija and Ann Marie.

Tickets go on sale beginning March 6th, the same day Chilombo is released to the masses. Get tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.

Check out Aiko’s full itinerary below, and listen to the singer’s new single, “P*$$y Fairy (OTW)”.

“The Magic Hour” Tour Dates:

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

05/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

05/03 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

05/05 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lovers & Friends Music Festival

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lovers & Friends Music Festival

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

05/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/15 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

05/17 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

05/19 – New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater

05/20 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/22 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

05/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

05/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

05/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

06/06 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

06/16 – St Paul, MN @ Myth Live

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

06/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

06/21 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06/24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

06/27 – Saint Kitts @ St. Kitts Music Festival