Jhené Aiko Announces “The Magic Hour” Tour Dates

Jhené Aiko has announced a North American tour in support of her new album, Chilombo.
“The Magic Hour Tour” launches May 1st in Boston, MA. Over the course of her travels, Aiko will play headlining shows in 30 North American cities, as well as take the stage at the Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Los Angeles and Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, AL.
Aiko’s headlining dates will include support from special guests Queen Naija and Ann Marie.
Tickets go on sale beginning March 6th, the same day Chilombo is released to the masses. Get tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.
Check out Aiko’s full itinerary below, and listen to the singer’s new single, “P*$$y Fairy (OTW)”.
“The Magic Hour” Tour Dates:
05/01 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
05/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
05/03 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
05/05 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
05/06 – Richmond, VA @ The National
05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lovers & Friends Music Festival
05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lovers & Friends Music Festival
05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
05/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/15 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
05/17 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
05/19 – New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater
05/20 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
05/22 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
05/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center
05/26 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
05/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
06/06 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
06/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
06/16 – St Paul, MN @ Myth Live
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
06/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
06/21 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
06/24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
06/27 – Saint Kitts @ St. Kitts Music Festival