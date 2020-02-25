John Hughes Greatest Hits Playlist Airing on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn

John Hughes Greatest Hits Playlist





This week, Consequence of Sound Radio is celebrating the greatest hits in all of John Hughes’ movies. From National Lampoon’s Vacation to Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club to even She’s Having a Baby, the brat pack’s all here. Now, you’re probably asking, “Why? Is there an anniversary or something?” While, yes, this year will have several anniversaries of his works, that’s not exactly why we’re heading back to the ’80s.

On Wednesday, Netflix will unleash I Am Not Okay With This, another new series based on the work of comic book author Charles Forsman, who you may know as the creator of The End of the Fucking World. Featuring It co-stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff, the show, as Netflix has been pitching it, is like if John Hughes made a superhero movie. Alas, you now get why we’re all in detention this week, huh?

Well, that’s not the only reason why. We’re using this here playlist to plug the latest star-studded episode of Relevant Content. On Wednesday, February 26th at 3 pm EST and 12 pm PST, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman will be talking to both series creator Jonathan Entwistle and star Sophia Lillis all about the new show, its unique blend of YA superheroism, and its flattering connections to Hughes’ flicks.

So, sit back, make a Lucky Charms sandwich, and enjoy the sounds of Shermer High today at 10:00 am EST and 7:00 a.m. PST. If today doesn’t work, however, catch rebroadcasts throughout the week. The complete Greatest Hits schedule is below, and you can also check out Consequence of Sound Radio’s full weekly programming for more exclusive content and interviews. There’s a lot.

