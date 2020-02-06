John Legend announces “Bigger Love 2020 Tour”

John Legend, photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

John Legend has announced an extensive North American tour. The “Bigger Love 2020 Tour” is comprised of 27 dates and takes place during the summer months of August and September.

This new itinerary includes shows in Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia. The beloved 41-year-old musician will also play the piano for audiences in New York, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. Additionally, Legend will present a two-night stint at Seattle’s Chateau St. Michelle.



Pre-sales begin February 11th, while general on-sale starts Valentine’s Day (February 14th) at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, tickets can be found here.

Legend kicked off the year with a new single dubbed “Conversations in the Dark”. He also recently won his 11th Grammy for “Higher”, a collaboration with DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle. During the Grammy ceremonies, Legend participated in a moving tribute to the late Hussle.

John Legend 2020 Tour Dates:

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre

08/13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

08/18 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

08/19 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

08/21 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap

08/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel

08/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House

08/28 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

08/29 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

08/31 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

09/02 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/03 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

09/05 – Dayton, OH @ Rose Music Center

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

09/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Ava Amphitheater

09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre