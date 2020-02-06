John Legend announces “Bigger Love 2020 Tour”

John Legend has announced an extensive North American tour. The “Bigger Love 2020 Tour” is comprised of 27 dates and takes place during the summer months of August and September.
This new itinerary includes shows in Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia. The beloved 41-year-old musician will also play the piano for audiences in New York, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. Additionally, Legend will present a two-night stint at Seattle’s Chateau St. Michelle.
Pre-sales begin February 11th, while general on-sale starts Valentine’s Day (February 14th) at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. Once they sell out there, tickets can be found here.
Legend kicked off the year with a new single dubbed “Conversations in the Dark”. He also recently won his 11th Grammy for “Higher”, a collaboration with DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle. During the Grammy ceremonies, Legend participated in a moving tribute to the late Hussle.
John Legend 2020 Tour Dates:
08/12 – Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre
08/13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
08/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
08/18 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
08/19 – Saint Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
08/21 – Washington, DC @ Wolf Trap
08/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel
08/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House
08/28 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
08/29 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
08/31 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
09/02 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/03 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
09/05 – Dayton, OH @ Rose Music Center
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival
09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle
09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Chateau St. Michelle
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/14 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
09/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
09/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Ava Amphitheater
09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre