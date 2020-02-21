Menu
JPEGMAFIA is Back with New Song “BALD!”: Stream

“IF U GOT A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U," tweeted the rapper

on February 21, 2020, 12:23pm
JPEGMAFIA, photo by Alec Marchant

Last year saw JPEGMAFIA drop his latest album, All My Heroes are Cornballs, as well as collaborate with Danny Brown and Run the Jewels on the former’s “3 Tearz”. The Baltimore-born rapper is now back with a new single dubbed “BALD!”.

As its name suggests, the glitchy number is all about the rapper’s growing hair troubles. However, JPEGMAFIA makes sure to emphasize that his hairline (or lack thereof) doesn’t take away from his talents. “Switch my style like I switch hands/ Block the witness, take the stand,” he raps. “Peggy gon’ give you no slack, for real.” The track also drops references to famous bald NBA players like Ray Allen and Dwyane Wade. Stream it below.

In a tweet about “BALD!”, the MC wrote, “IF U GOT A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U.”

JPEGMAFIA has a handful of upcoming tour dates on his docket, including an appearance at Buku Music + Art Project in New Orleans. Grab your concert tickets here.

