Juanes announces 2020 “Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour”

Colombian superstar Juanes has announced his “Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour”. In support of his 2019 album of the same name, the expansive 2020 trek takes place across North America in the spring and fall.

Featuring more than 40 dates, the itinerary includes springtime shows in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Toronto, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Nashville, and Chicago. The second half of the tour will then see the 23-time Latin Grammy winner play for crowds in San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Denver, Vancouver, Phoenix, and San Francisco.



Juanes, who was named the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, was also recently announced as a performer at the Tecato Pa’l Norte Festival in Mexico alongside The Strokes and Tame Impala.

Tickets for the “Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. Once tickets sell out there, you can find more here.

Juanes 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

04/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

04/16 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/17 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom & Theatre

04/18 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

04/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/23 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

04/25 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

04/28 – Omaha, NE @ Ralston Arena

04/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

05/01 – Atlanta,GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/03 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

05/09 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

05/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

09/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/25 – McAllen, TX @ McAllen Performing Arts Center

09/26 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

09/27 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

09/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/01 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

10/02 – El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre

10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Ava Amphitheater

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall

10/08 – Spokane, WA @ Marlin Woodson Theater

10/09 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

10/10 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Arena

10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 – Primm, NV @ Star of the Desert Arena

10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ SF Masonic Auditorium

10/22 – Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theatre

10/23 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort

10/24 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort

10/25 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater