Juanes announces 2020 “Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour”

Colombian superstar Juanes has announced his “Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour”. In support of his 2019 album of the same name, the expansive 2020 trek takes place across North America in the spring and fall.
Featuring more than 40 dates, the itinerary includes springtime shows in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Toronto, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Nashville, and Chicago. The second half of the tour will then see the 23-time Latin Grammy winner play for crowds in San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Denver, Vancouver, Phoenix, and San Francisco.
Juanes, who was named the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, was also recently announced as a performer at the Tecato Pa’l Norte Festival in Mexico alongside The Strokes and Tame Impala.
Tickets for the “Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. Once tickets sell out there, you can find more here.
Juanes 2020 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte
04/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
04/16 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/17 – Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom & Theatre
04/18 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
04/21 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/23 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
04/25 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
04/28 – Omaha, NE @ Ralston Arena
04/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
05/01 – Atlanta,GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/03 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
05/09 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
05/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
09/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/25 – McAllen, TX @ McAllen Performing Arts Center
09/26 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
09/27 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
09/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/01 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
10/02 – El Paso, TX @ The Plaza Theatre
10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Ava Amphitheater
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall
10/08 – Spokane, WA @ Marlin Woodson Theater
10/09 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
10/10 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Arena
10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
10/16 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/17 – Primm, NV @ Star of the Desert Arena
10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ SF Masonic Auditorium
10/22 – Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theatre
10/23 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort
10/24 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort
10/25 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater