Judas Priest, photo by Steven J. Messina

Metal legends Judas Priest will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a fall U.S. tour. The outing, dubbed the “50 Metal Years Tour”, will feature Swedish metal veterans Sabaton as support.

“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular,” stated the band in a press release. “Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal — we can’t wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event!”



The 24-date run kicks off September 9th in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and wraps up October 17th in Las Vegas. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public this Friday (February 28th) via Ticketmaster, but fan-club pre-sales start as early as Tuesday (February 25th). Fans can also buy tickets here.

Judas Priest formed back in 1970 in Birmingham, England, and have released 18 albums during their illustrious career. Their most recent LP, 2018’s Firepower, earned universal acclaim.

Earlier this month, Judas Priest revealed that they’ve officially begun work on a new album, posting a photo of singer Rob Halford in the studio with guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner.

Prior to the U.S. tour, Judas Priest will embark on a headlining European summer trek. And following the U.S. outing, Priest are slated to support Ozzy Osbourne on a UK and European jaunt. Ozzy recently canceled his 2020 North American tour as he seeks treatments for Parkinson’s disease and other health concerns, but as of now, the fall European run is still scheduled to take place.

Judas Priest 2020 US Tour Dates with Sabaton:

09/09 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

09/11 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

09/12 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Casino Arena

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

09/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/18 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fair – Rebel Rock Fest

09/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

09/23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

09/24 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

09/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

10/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

10/03 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/05 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center

10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

10/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort and Casino

10/09 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood