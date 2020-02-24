Metal legends Judas Priest will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a fall U.S. tour. The outing, dubbed the “50 Metal Years Tour”, will feature Swedish metal veterans Sabaton as support.
“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular,” stated the band in a press release. “Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal — we can’t wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event!”
The 24-date run kicks off September 9th in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and wraps up October 17th in Las Vegas. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public this Friday (February 28th) via Ticketmaster, but fan-club pre-sales start as early as Tuesday (February 25th). Fans can also buy tickets here.
Judas Priest formed back in 1970 in Birmingham, England, and have released 18 albums during their illustrious career. Their most recent LP, 2018’s Firepower, earned universal acclaim.
Earlier this month, Judas Priest revealed that they’ve officially begun work on a new album, posting a photo of singer Rob Halford in the studio with guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner.
Prior to the U.S. tour, Judas Priest will embark on a headlining European summer trek. And following the U.S. outing, Priest are slated to support Ozzy Osbourne on a UK and European jaunt. Ozzy recently canceled his 2020 North American tour as he seeks treatments for Parkinson’s disease and other health concerns, but as of now, the fall European run is still scheduled to take place.
Judas Priest 2020 US Tour Dates with Sabaton:
09/09 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
09/11 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
09/12 – Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Casino Arena
09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
09/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/18 – Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fair – Rebel Rock Fest
09/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
09/23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
09/24 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
09/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
10/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
10/03 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/05 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center
10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
10/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort and Casino
10/09 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood