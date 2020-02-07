Justin Bieber and Quavo give back in music video for new song “Intentions”: Stream

Justin Bieber and Quavo

Justin Bieber built his career on being a cute kid with good intentions, and now the rapper has a new song called “Intentions” about exactly that. The track features Migos member Quavo, and it comes with a charitable music video to drive the point home.

This is the latest single Bieber has shared from Changes, his upcoming album and follow-up to 2015’s Purpose, before it comes out next week. We first heard “Yummy”, an ode to his wife Hailey Baldwin, and then he shared “Get Me”, which includes a well-deserved feature from Kehlani. If he wants to remind us he’s good guy, then he’s definitely adamant on proving so because this new song continues that narrative.



“Intentions” sees Bieber sing-rapping his way through lyrics about looking for hope and purity of heart. Musically, it’s a pretty, airy, dreamy beat, which makes the whole thing feel like it’s meant for montage scenes or background music. Quavo’s feature comes near the end and it’s short, but he makes good use of his spot, essentially rapping about the same subject matters for 30 seconds.

For the “Intentions” music video, Bieber partnered with Los Angeles nonprofit Alexandria House, which provides safe housing for women and children in need. In the clip, directed by Michael D. Ratner, we see three different graduates of Alexandria House detail their lives and how the nonprofit helped them. After hearing introductions from the women, we see shots of them enjoying life, exploring the city, and dancing with their community at the house alongside Bieber and Quavo. It’s pretty pure. Watch it below.

Starting in May, Justin Bieber will be heading out on an extensive tour in support of his new album, including a live performance at Summerfest. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.