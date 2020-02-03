Kaytranada announces tour, shares new “10%” video featuring Kali Uchis: Watch

Kaytranada ended the year on a high note with the release of his new album BUBBA. The producer/DJ has now mapped out a North American headlining tour in support of the 99.9% follow-up, as well as shared a new video for lead single “10%”.
The new round of dates begins April 22nd and features stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Atlanta, Vancouver, and Chicago. The Haitian-Canadian artist will also visit Denver, Phoenix, New York, and Toronto before wrapping things up at the Prince Celebration 2020 event at Paisley Park in Minneapolis in early June.
Find the full itinerary below. General on-sale begins February 7th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. After tickets sell out there, you can purchase them here.
As for his “10%” video, it was directed by Steven Isaac-Wilson and stars Kaytra himself alongside the song’s collaborator, Kali Uchis. The fun clip takes place during a poppin’ dance party. Watch ahead.
Kaytranada 2020 Tour Dates:
03/21 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project
04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
04/28 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
04/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Believe Music Hall
05/02 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
05/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/09 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
05/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
05/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/21 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/23 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Festival
05/28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
06/06 – Paisley Park, MN @ Prince Celebration 2020