Kim Gordon Announces First Solo Headlining Tour

Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon is hitting the road for her first solo headlining tour.
“The No Home Tour” comes in support of Gordon’s 2019 solo debut album, No Home Record. The 25-date jaunt is split evenly between Europe and the US. The latter leg kicks off in July and includes dates in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City, and Boston. After a brief respite, she’ll play shows out west.
Gordon’s touring band will consist of Sarah Register on guitar, Emily Retsas on bass, and Sterling Laws on drums. Gordon herself will sing and play guitar (natch), while Yves Rothman serves as music director.
Tickets to Gordon’s upcoming tour dates can be purchased here.
Kim Gordon 2020 Tour Dates:
03/06 – London, UK @ 6 Music Festival
05/22 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique Fest
05/24 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
05/28 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
05/29 – London, UK @ All Points East
05/31 – St. Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock Fest
06/02 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
06/03 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
06/04 – Barcelona, EG @ Primavera Sound
06/06 – Aarhus, DK @ Northside Fest
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
06/09 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater
06/11 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/19 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
07/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
07/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore