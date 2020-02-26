Kim Gordon Announces First Solo Headlining Tour

Kim Gordon, photo by Natalia Mantini

Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon is hitting the road for her first solo headlining tour.

“The No Home Tour” comes in support of Gordon’s 2019 solo debut album, No Home Record. The 25-date jaunt is split evenly between Europe and the US. The latter leg kicks off in July and includes dates in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City, and Boston. After a brief respite, she’ll play shows out west.



Gordon’s touring band will consist of Sarah Register on guitar, Emily Retsas on bass, and Sterling Laws on drums. Gordon herself will sing and play guitar (natch), while Yves Rothman serves as music director.

Tickets to Gordon’s upcoming tour dates can be purchased here.

Kim Gordon 2020 Tour Dates:

03/06 – London, UK @ 6 Music Festival

05/22 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique Fest

05/24 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

05/28 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/29 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/31 – St. Brieuc, FR @ Art Rock Fest

06/02 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

06/03 – Lyon, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

06/04 – Barcelona, EG @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Aarhus, DK @ Northside Fest

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

06/09 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater

06/11 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/19 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

07/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

07/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore