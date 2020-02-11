King Princess "Ohio" music video

We crowned King Princess our 2019 Rookie of the Year because of big breakout moments such as the release of her stellar album Cheap Queen. Now, the pop star extraordinaire is gearing up to put out a deluxe edition of her debut record.

Due out this Friday, February 14th, the deluxe collection boasts five (!) previously unreleased tracks: “All Dressed in White”, “Forget About It”, “Best Friend”, “Back of a Cab”, and “Ohio”. Ahead of the official drop, King Princess is finally sharing “Ohio”, a much-coveted fan favorite which the 21-year-old artist has been performing live for the last 12 months.



Below, check out the official studio version of “Ohio” via its music video.

King Princess already has a busy 2020 tour schedule set, including dates with Harry Styles and The Strokes. Grab your concert tickets here.

Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. Tough On Myself

02. Useless Phrases

03. Cheap Queen

04. Ain’t Together

05. Do You Wanna See Me Crying?

06. Homegirl

07. Prophet

08. Isabel’s Moment featuring Tobias Jesso Jr.

09. Trust Nobody

10. Watching My Phone

11. You Destroyed My Heart

12. Hit the Back

13. If You Think It’s Love

14. Back of a Cab

15. All Dressed

16. Forget About It

17. Best Friend