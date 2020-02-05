R.I.P. Kirk Douglas, star of Hollywood’s Golden Age dies at 103

Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age and father of Michael Douglas, has died at the age of 103.

Michael Douglas confirmed news of his father’s passing, saying in a statement: “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard of us all to aspire to.”



Over the course of his career, Douglas received three Academy Award nominations, an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. His notable film roles included Spartacus, Paths of Glory, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and Lust For Life.

This is a developing story…