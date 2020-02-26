Korn's Brian "Head" Welch, photo by Jon Hadusek

Through his many years of touring, Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch can vouch for the physical and mental rigors of the road. The veteran musician has taken it upon himself to launch a chain of wellness spas, dubbed Zivel, inspired by the therapeutic needs of recovering touring musicians.

Zivel locations are now open in Bakersfield, California, and Nashville, Tennessee, offering state-of-the-art treatments and amenities including: saltwater floating, sensory deprivation, cryotherapy, infrared sauna, oxygen therapy, and compression therapy.



“In 2005, I found healing after years of struggling with addiction, depression, and suicidal ideation,” Head said in a press announcement for Zivel. “I consider myself extremely blessed to have been made whole — body, mind and spirit — and I’ve devoted my life to help others find the healing they deserve.”

He continued: “The most exciting thing for me about Zivel is that our services can help revitalize every part of a person’s life — body, mind and spirit — which again, is what I feel is my life’s purpose.”

Head started Zivel with Dr. Matt O’Neill, who’d previously served as Korn’s physical therapist while the band was on tour in 2017. After experiencing firsthand the physical and mental fatigue of touring — “long, restless nights on a bus, constant noise, isolation from family, and constant movement from city to city and between time zones” — he founded Zivel with Head.

Zivel intends to expand across the US throughout 2020 and eventually have a location every state and abroad.

“Our goal is to open locations in every state, and eventually around the world to help people young and old,” Head and Dr. O’Neill said in a joint statement. “Because Zivel is more than just another spa offering, it is a way of life, where we truly believe that everyone should be treated and feel like a rockstar.”

Locations are currently in pre-construction in Melbourne, Florida; Macon, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Kearney, Nebraska; and in Arizona. Check out Zivel’s website for more information on their services. Of course, the spas are welcome to anyone looking to relax and recover, not just touring musicians.

Last year, a study showed that 73-percent of musicians suffer from mental health issues. We spoke with a number of prominent artists about those statistics, and several of them cited the rigors of the road as a significant reason behind the mental struggles of musicians. See their thoughts on the topic in the video below.

As for Korn, the band will embark on a high profile co-headlining North American tour with Faith No More this summer — no doubt with a stop at Zivel along the way. Get tickets to those shows here.