Caribou on Whittling Down Over 900 Ideas

Kyle Meredith With... Caribou

Caribou mastermind Dan Snaith speaks with Kyle Meredith about his new album Suddenly. The songwriter discusses the differences in where he left off musically on 2016’s Our Love to produce a set inspired by Alternative R&B and classic soul. Snaith also details how the album began by whittling down over 900 draft ideas, working with his best friend/sounding board Four Tet, and creating an album with loss as a central theme without creating something sad. We also get a preview on what to expect from the forthcoming tour, which will feature some grand visual elements.

