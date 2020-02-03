Dave Clark Dispels Myths of a Rivalry With The Beatles

Kyle Meredith With... The Dave Clark Five

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Dave Clark of The Dave Clark Five gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the band’s new compilation, All The Hits, which finds the legendary group’s songs on vinyl for the first time in decades, remixed and remastered at Abbey Road Studios. On that topic, Clark dispels the long-running myth that there was ever a rivalry between the DC5 and The Beatles. We also hear about taking on their record label to release “Because” as a single, the Coast To Coast LP (fun fact: “Any Way You Want It” was the final song the Ramones ever played live), and the untold story behind “Universal Love”, which was brought out of the vaults to close out this collection.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter