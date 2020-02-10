Kyle Meredith With... Derek Sanders

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Derek Sanders chats with Kyle Meredith about his debut solo EP, My Rock and Roll Heart, which finds the Mayday Parade lead singer recording acoustic covers from Saves The Day, Something Corporate, and The Juliana Theory. The title itself comes from Jimmy Eat World’s “A Praise Chorus”, which gives the two a chance to discuss the genius of the Bleed American record.

Sanders also remembers the Tallahassee scene that gave him his start, local legends But Lauren, and how 20 years on, emo and punk-pop are having their comeback run. Sanders also shares what to expect from his solo shows, details the plan for more of these solo EPs, gives us an update on the next Mayday Parade record, and if the band will be getting involved in the campaign season.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter