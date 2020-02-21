Lisa Loeb on Writing for Adults Again

Kyle Meredith With... Lisa Loeb

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Lisa Loeb gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss her latest album, A Simple Trick To Happiness. Her first true-blue adult album in over a decade, the singer-songwriter explains what she brought over from her string of children’s albums, why she’s focusing on more piano-driven music, and how she’s finding inspiration from 70’s artists like Elton John and Carole King. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of her major label debut, Tales, so we head back to 1995 to hear about the making of that album and how the single “Do You Sleep” was proof that she was more than a one-hit wonder.

Want to see Lisa Loeb on tour? Get your tickets now!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter