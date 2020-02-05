Silverstein’s Shane Told on Knowing When to Scream

Kyle Meredith With... Silverstein

Silverstein singer Shane Told jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to dish about the band’s latest LP, A Beautiful Place To Drown, which arrives on the emo-metal group’s 20th anniversary. Told discusses writing on synth and employing saxophone for the first time, knowing when to scream, and the importance of hope in a set of otherwise despair-filled lyrics. The new record takes a hard look at mental health and mass anxiety surrounding the current landscape, and even gives a history lesson on the Vietnam draft in a song called “Sept. 14”. We also get to hear about the album’s guests, which includes Aaron Gillespie from Underoath and Princess Nokia.

