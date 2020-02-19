Tennis on Sailing the Sea of Cortez

Kyle Meredith With... Tennis

Tennis singer-songwriter Alaina Moore gives Kyle Meredith a call to tell about sailing the Sea of Cortez while writing the songs that would become Swimmer. Reportedly made during one of the darkest points in the married duo’s life, Moore talks about how broken friendships, the loss of a parent, and an on-tour collapse that led to a hospital stay all find a place within the record. Though not all storms and squalls, there is also a sequel to their song “Matrimony”, setting the long-love saga up for a Before Sunrise-type of run. Moore also gives us a peek into what boating life is like, sharing their routines and the 24-hour working life that may be the reason for their waking-dream sound.

Want to see Tennis live? Get your tickets now!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

