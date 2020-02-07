The Naked and Famous on Love, Mortality, and Near-Death Experiences

Kyle Meredith With... The Naked and Famous

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



The Naked and Famous guest on the latest Kyle Meredith With… to discuss their latest release, Recover, a record that finds them once again becoming a duo after a decade of various lineups. Alisa Xayalith and Thom Powers expand on the the new LP’s darker patches, including Powers having a near-death experience after a bout of sepsis, and the moment that love meets mortality. And with their debut album Passive Me Aggressive You turning 10 this year, we also hear about the importance of that breakthrough record in their lives and plans to celebrate.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter