Kyle Meredith With... Walter Martin

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Walter Martin jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to dive into the details behind his new album, The World At Night. The co-founder of The Walkmen discusses writing much of the new record as a tribute to Stewart Lupton, his childhood friend and collaborator in Jonathan Fire Eater, which more or less launched the NYC indie scene of the late ’90s/early ’00s. We also hear about Martin’s penchant for using animals, nature, and theatrics in his songs, writing “Do-Dilly-Do” for Missing Link, his day job writing commercial jingles, and the 20th anniversary of The Walkmen (“maybe we’ll get some sushi”).

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter