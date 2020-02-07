La Roux returns with new album Supervision: Stream

La Roux

La Roux has shared her newest album, Supervision. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Marking her third full length, Supervision is the artist’s first in more than five years, following 2014’s Trouble in Paradise. She also recently contributed to Tyler, the Creator’s 2019 LP, IGOR.



Creating the album mostly at her kitchen table with a bass, guitar, and computer, Supervision counts eight tracks altogether, including “Automatic Driver”, “Everything I Live For” along with singles “International Woman of Leisure” and “Gullible Fool”. The later is one La Roux (real name Eleanor “Elly” Jackson) described as “the most meaningful song” on the album, one that finds the artist struggling to let go of someone who’s taken advantage of her.

Supervision as a whole represents a kind of self empowerment though, as it marks La Roux’s first release through her own label, Supercolour Records. In a recent interview with the Independent, she discussed the self-efficient freedom, saying “It’s like, shackles are off. I feel so much more relaxed about being La Roux. I just feel like I can be me now, and I’m not bothered about anything else. I just couldn’t give a fuck.”

In his review of the album, Tyler Clark says Supervision finds La Roux returning “with a work that translates the hard-earned lessons of the past decade into another collection of radio-ready dance-pop whose best tracks manage to sound timeless and topical at the same time. It’s an eminently listenable album, and her best shot in years at recapturing some of those triumphs for herself.”

Stream the full album below. La Roux is about to hit the road for a slew of spring tour dates, grab tickets here.

Supervision Artwork:

Supervision Tracklist:

01. 21st Century

02. Do You Feel

03. Automatic Driver

04. International Woman of Leisure

05. Everything I Live For

06. Otherside

07. He Rides

08. Gullible Fool