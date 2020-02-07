Lady Lamb shares another new song “Arizona”: Stream

Lady Lamb, photo by Ben Kaye

Last week Indie rocker Lady Lamb, a.k.a Aly Spaltro, returned with the single “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going”. Today, she’s followed up with another new track dubbed “Arizona”.

Over punchy drums and a blazing electric guitar landscape, “Arizona” finds Spaltro pondering about how her relationship to the little things in life has changed as she’s gotten older. The track welcomes us into her wide-reaching thoughts as she travels the open road, or flashes back to being crammed in an Aerostar. Eventually, the song breaks into sonic geometric shapes as she sings the last thought, “I never wanna be a bird collapsing beneath its own feather.”



Lady Lamb’s latest comes equipped with a music video full of raw shots of Arizona’s dry jagged terrain. Watch it below.

Meanwhile, the Even in the Tremor singer-songwriter has a stretch of European shows and string-backed City Winery performances coming up, including two new stops in New York City. Grab tickets here.