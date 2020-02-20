Lana Del Rey has canceled a series of European tour dates last minute due to illness.
“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice,” the pop singer told Billboard. “Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana.”
Originally scheduled for late February and early March, the affected shows include Amsterdam, Paris, London, Manchester, and Berlin. Del Rey is expected to resume her touring later in March, just in time for her festival dates at Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Brasil, Coachella, and Bonnaroo.
The pop singer’s tour plans are in continued support of Norman Fucking Rockwell!, one of the top albums of 2019. She’s scheduled to drop her highly anticipated her spoken word record sometime this month.
Find her updated itinerary below. Purchase tickets to Del Rey’s remaining concerts here.
Lana Del Rey 2020 Tour Dates:
02/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
02/23 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
02/25 – London, UK @ The O2
02/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
02/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
02/29 – Birmingham UK @ Resorts World Arena
03/02 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
03/03 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
03/27 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/27 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
04/03 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/15 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Musical Festival
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/11 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival