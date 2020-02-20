Lana Del Rey, photo by Philip Cosores

Lana Del Rey has canceled a series of European tour dates last minute due to illness.

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice,” the pop singer told Billboard. “Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana.”



Originally scheduled for late February and early March, the affected shows include Amsterdam, Paris, London, Manchester, and Berlin. Del Rey is expected to resume her touring later in March, just in time for her festival dates at Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Brasil, Coachella, and Bonnaroo.

The pop singer’s tour plans are in continued support of Norman Fucking Rockwell!, one of the top albums of 2019. She’s scheduled to drop her highly anticipated her spoken word record sometime this month.

Find her updated itinerary below. Purchase tickets to Del Rey’s remaining concerts here.