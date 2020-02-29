On Tonight’s Late Shift: The Joubert Singers, Huerco S., Beat Tapes, and Water Park Resort Music

Late Shift on Consequence of Sound Radio, artwork by Tyler Gasek

Late Shift returns with a new episode on Consequence of Sound Radio.

For the uninitiated, Late Shift is a weekly variety program hosted by Kevin McMahon that features DJ mixes, free jazz commercials, and songs grouped around a uniting theme. In the coming weeks, the series will bring mixes from Consequence’s favorite DJs and artists, as well as audio skits, original music, and the widest spectrum of sounds we can smush inside 90 minutes.



Our fifth episode features a succinct mix of gospel and disco, tech house overdubs from Huerco S. and MR TC, and finishes with dusty, brown paper bag hip-hop. The show’s back half is nautically themed, with Harp music from Alexander Mosolov, Alice Coltrane, and Brandee Younger.

It all goes down tonight — Saturday, February 29th — at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT via Consequence of Sound Radio on Tunein. Stay tuned each Friday for a rundown.