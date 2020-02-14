Late Shift on Consequence of Sound Radio, artwork by Tyler Gasek

Late Shift returns with its fourth episode on Consequence of Sound Radio.

For the uninitiated, Late Shift is a weekly variety program hosted by Kevin McMahon that features DJ mixes, free jazz commercials, and songs grouped around a uniting theme. In the coming weeks, the series will bring mixes from Consequence’s favorite DJs and artists, as well as audio skits, original music, and the widest spectrum of sounds we can smush inside 90 minutes.



This week, we’re spinning funky breakbeat and brooding techno by way of Italy, London, and the grainy pastures of Iowa. Our interlude checks in with Space Ghost Coast to Coast and stops for a lesson about hardtack. We then close with orchestral accompaniments featuring the likes of Portishead, Nas, Gil Evans & Miles Davis, and Jeff Mills.

It all goes down tonight — Saturday, February 15th — at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT via Consequence of Sound Radio on Tunein. Stay tuned each Friday for a rundown.