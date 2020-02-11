Laura Marling Reveals New Tour Dates

Laura Marling has announced 2020 spring tour dates. The trek will see her performing in North America and Australia starting next month
The tour kicks off on February 29th in Los Angeles, California and continues on through to May 7th in Seattle, Washington. Along the way, Marling will perform in cities like Nashville, Boston, Toronto, New York City, Denver, San Francisco, and Portland. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Presumably, Marling will have new music to perform in addition to material from her most recent solo records, like 2017’s Semper Femina and 2015’s Short Movie.
What’s Marling been up to since then? Well, back in 2018, she formed the band LUMP with Mike Lindsay, who she met at a Neil Young after-party, and the duo released their self-titled debut album. After that, she focused her efforts on contributing music to Radiohead member Ed O’Brien’s new album and the companion album Music Inspired by the Film Roma.
Tickets for Laura Marling’s new tour dates go on sale this Friday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.
Laura Marling 2020 Tour Dates:
02/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
03/05 — Darlinghurst, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
03/07 — Sydney, AU @ The Studio at Sydney Opera House
03/09 — Adelaide, AU @ WOMAD
03/10 — Fortitude Valley, AU @ The Outpost
03/12 — Melbourne, AU @ Meat Market
03/14 — New Plymouth, NZ @ Womad New Zealand
03/31 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
04/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/03 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
04/05 — Washington, DC @ Sixth & I
04/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/10 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
04/11 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
04/12 — New York City, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
04/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/21 — Denver, CO @ Swallow Hill Music at First Baptist Church
04/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
05/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/06 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
05/07 — Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater