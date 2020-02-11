Laura Marling Reveals New Tour Dates

Laura Marling, photo by Nathan Dainty

Laura Marling has announced 2020 spring tour dates. The trek will see her performing in North America and Australia starting next month

The tour kicks off on February 29th in Los Angeles, California and continues on through to May 7th in Seattle, Washington. Along the way, Marling will perform in cities like Nashville, Boston, Toronto, New York City, Denver, San Francisco, and Portland. Check out the full list of tour dates below.



Presumably, Marling will have new music to perform in addition to material from her most recent solo records, like 2017’s Semper Femina and 2015’s Short Movie.

What’s Marling been up to since then? Well, back in 2018, she formed the band LUMP with Mike Lindsay, who she met at a Neil Young after-party, and the duo released their self-titled debut album. After that, she focused her efforts on contributing music to Radiohead member Ed O’Brien’s new album and the companion album Music Inspired by the Film Roma.

Tickets for Laura Marling’s new tour dates go on sale this Friday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Laura Marling 2020 Tour Dates:

02/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

03/05 — Darlinghurst, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

03/07 — Sydney, AU @ The Studio at Sydney Opera House

03/09 — Adelaide, AU @ WOMAD

03/10 — Fortitude Valley, AU @ The Outpost

03/12 — Melbourne, AU @ Meat Market

03/14 — New Plymouth, NZ @ Womad New Zealand

03/31 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

04/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/03 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

04/05 — Washington, DC @ Sixth & I

04/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/08 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/10 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

04/11 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

04/12 — New York City, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

04/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/21 — Denver, CO @ Swallow Hill Music at First Baptist Church

04/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

05/03 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/06 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/07 — Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater