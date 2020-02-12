Lauren Graham to Star in The Mighty Ducks Series for Disney+

Lauren Graham on Gilmore Girls

Line up in Flying V formation, because that long-gestating Mighty Ducks TV series is finally ready to hatch. Via The Hollywood Reporter, the show has not only found a home on Disney+, it’s also hired a hockey coach: Lauren Graham, best known for her work as America’s mom on Gilmore Girls.

Joining Graham will be Brady Noon, breakout star of the R-rated middle-school farce Good Boys. For the 10-episode, half hour comedy, Noon will play Evan, a 12 year-old aspiring hockey athlete. The story kicks off when Evan tries out for the local squad — a Minnesota powerhouse that has been dominating for decades — and gets cut from the team. His frustrated mother Alex (Graham) resolves to challenge this ultra-competitive outfit, and puts together a ragtag group of misfits to beat the baddies and make the point that youth sports should be fun.



But here’s the kicker: The story is set in present day Minnesota, and the cutthroat hockey powerhouse is none other than The Mighty Ducks. The team has apparently not stopped winning since the release of the first movie in 1992, and all that success has twisted the team’s culture. That’s right: The Mighty Ducks are the bad guys.

Steven Brill, creator of the original The Mighty Ducks, has returned to executive produce, while Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (13 Going on 30, The King of Queens) will serve as showrunners. Production begins later this month in Vancouver and the show is expected to premiere by the end of this year.

Here’s hoping that The Mighty Ducks turns out to be a blessing for Brady Noon, because some of the original film’s cast have struggled to adjust as they’ve grown up. Shaun Weiss, the actor who played Goldberg in the films, has been arrested for public intoxication as well as shoplifting. Just a few weeks ago Weiss was picked up again, this time on burglary and meth charges.