Lil Nas X and Nas go full vampire in “Rodeo” remix video: Watch

Lil Nas X and Nas in the "Rodeo" music video

During last month’s Grammys, Lil Nas X delivered a glorious performance that was overloaded with guests — including one truly unexpected final surprise from Nas. The viral rapper’s namesake appeared to debut a fresh remix of “Rodeo” off the Lil one’s 7 EP. Now, the Nases have joined forces once again for the remix’s new music video.

The “Rodeo” clip continues Lil Nas X’s penchant for genre-specific visuals. Where “Old Town Road” went predictably Western and “Panini” took the stalking game into a sci-fi world, “Rodeo” scares up some vampire horror. Well, sorta. The Bradley & Pablo-directed video can’t decide if it wants to be The Lost Boys, Blade, or — for some reason — The Matrix. One thing it knows for sure, though, is that Doritos and Estée Lauder definitely covered some of the production costs.



Check out Lil Nas X, Nas, and some glaring product placement in the “Rodeo” remix video below.

You can also catch Lil Nas X live when he appears at the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals this spring. Find tickets to all his upcoming concerts here.

Nas, meanwhile, just announced the “Gods of Rap Tour” with DMX, Gang Starr, and The Lox. Tickets to that UK trek along with the rest of his upcoming shows are available here.