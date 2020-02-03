Lil Wayne revealed as the Robot in first Masked Singer elimination: Watch

Lil Wayne on The Masked Singer (Fox)

After Kansas City put Jimmy Garoppolo on skids, FOX viewers were treated to ridiculous costumes being put on secret celebrities. Yes, The Masked Singer Season 3 debuted on Sunday night (just one year after Season 1, mind you) following the Big Game, and already we have our first big elimination. Having performed Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way”, the Robot was unmasked to reveal… Lil Wayne.

The shocker here is that the judges couldn’t identify Weezy’s highly recognizable voice right away. Sitting on the panel were hosts Robin Thicke, who’s released five tracks with Wayne, and Nicole Scherzinger, who performed with the rapper in the past. The evening’s guest judge was Jamie Foxx, who featured Lil Wayne on his 2008 single “Number One”. Foxx joked after the reveal that he’d “named some white guy” (Steve-O) instead of realizing the Robot was his old collaborator.



Other guesses included Shaun White, Johnny Knoxville, Flavor Flav, or Floyd Mayweather, which are all so far off it’s laughable. Add in the fact that The Llama’s terrible rendition of Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” was clearly more worthy of elimination, and you have to wonder if Tunechi’s early exit from the show was pre-ordained. After all, he did just drop a new album, Funeral, two days before The Masked Singer premiere, so from a publicity standpoint, his early elimination could actually be seen as a major win.

Either way, hopefully he got to keep that Robot costume for his kids’ sake. “When my kids watch the show, I know they’re gonna like the Robot costume, so, it’s daddy,” Lil Wayne said after unmasking himself.

Watch all of Wayne’s clips from The Masked Singer, including his performance and reveal, below.