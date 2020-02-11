Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Solo Tour Since Suffering Heart Attack

Lindsey Buckingham

He may never again be a member of Fleetwood Mac, but Lindsey Buckingham is determined to keep performing. Almost a year to the day after undergoing open heart surgery following a heart attack, the rocker has announced a new solo tour.

The 12-date US trek launches April 25th in Las Vegas at the Smith Center. Further stops include Kansas City (that’s Missouri, Mr. President), St. Louis, Knoxville, Atlanta, Wichita, Tucson, and Oklahoma City. Things conclude May 13th in Cajon, California at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center.



The fact that Buckingham has deemed himself ready for the road is a signal his recovery has gone better than feared. In a statement released by his family following his February 2019 heart attack, they said, “Unfortunately, the life-saving procedure caused vocal cord damage, the permanency of which is unclear.”

Buckingham was fired — rather unceremoniously — from Fleetwood Mac back in 2018 after years of tension between him and Stevie Nicks. The band replaced him with Neil Finn of Crowded House and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. He later sued the other Fleetwood members for breach of both fiduciary duty and oral contract, as well as “intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.” The parties settled out of court in December 2018.

In a recent interview, Mick Fleetwood said Buckingham rejoining the band is “not a point of conversation.”

Find Buckingham’s full tour solo schedule below, including a stop at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival. Tickets to all his upcoming dates are available here.

Lindsey Buckingham 2020 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Smith Center

04/28 – Boulder CO @ Boulder Theater

04/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

05/01 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/03 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Woodruff Arts Center

05/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

05/07 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Arena

05/09 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

05/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

05/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

05/13 – Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center