Luke Combs Expands “What You See is What You Get Tour”

Luke Combs has added new fall dates to his extensive “What You See is What You Get Tour”.
In support of his 2019 of the same name, the award-winning country musician has lined up new US shows set to take place from September through December. Combs will bring his country catalog to cities such as New Orleans, Dallas, Memphis, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. He’s also expected to play for crowds in St. Louis, Orlando, Boston, and New York, where Combs will make his headlining debut at the famed Madison Square Garden.
Tickets for these new concerts go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. The rest of Combs’ upcoming tour itinerary — which includes previously announced stints in Europe, as well as dates with Tim McGraw — is currently on sale here.
Luke Combs 2020 Tour Dates:
03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
03/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
03/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow SSE Hydro
03/14 – Dublin, IE @ Dublin 3Arena
03/15 – London, UK @ The O2
03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
04/17 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder Arizona
04/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *
04/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena *
04/21 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center *
04/23 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater
04/24 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center *
04/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
05/02 – Boone, NC @ Kidd Brewer Stadium *
05/08 – Key West, FL @ Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater
05/30 – Cullman, AL @ Rock the South
06/07 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Fest
06/13 – Winsted, MN @ Winstock Music Festival
06/18 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/19 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
06/20 – North Lawrence, OH @ The Country Fest
06/26 – North Platte, NE @ Nebraskaland Days
06/27 – Topeka, KS @ Heartland Stampede
07/10 – Fort Loramie, OH @ Country Concert
07/12 – Craven, SK @ Country Thunder Saskatchewan
07/17 – Brooklyn, MI @ Faster Horses Festival
07/18 – Eau Claire, WI @ Country Jam
09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ‡
09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ‡
09/19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
09/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center †
09/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center †
09/26 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum †
10/02 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center *
10/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *
10/15 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena †
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center †
10/20 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena †
10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena †
10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena †
10/24 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena †
11/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center †
11/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center †
11/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *
11/20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center *
11/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *
12/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †
12/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden †
* = w/ Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker
† = w/ Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher
‡ = w/ Tim McGraw