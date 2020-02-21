Luke Combs Expands “What You See is What You Get Tour”

Luke Combs, photo via artist's Facebook

Luke Combs has added new fall dates to his extensive “What You See is What You Get Tour”.

In support of his 2019 of the same name, the award-winning country musician has lined up new US shows set to take place from September through December. Combs will bring his country catalog to cities such as New Orleans, Dallas, Memphis, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. He’s also expected to play for crowds in St. Louis, Orlando, Boston, and New York, where Combs will make his headlining debut at the famed Madison Square Garden.



Tickets for these new concerts go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. The rest of Combs’ upcoming tour itinerary — which includes previously announced stints in Europe, as well as dates with Tim McGraw — is currently on sale here.

Luke Combs 2020 Tour Dates:

03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

03/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

03/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow SSE Hydro

03/14 – Dublin, IE @ Dublin 3Arena

03/15 – London, UK @ The O2

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

04/17 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder Arizona

04/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

04/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena *

04/21 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center *

04/23 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater

04/24 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center *

04/25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

05/02 – Boone, NC @ Kidd Brewer Stadium *

05/08 – Key West, FL @ Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater

05/30 – Cullman, AL @ Rock the South

06/07 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Fest

06/13 – Winsted, MN @ Winstock Music Festival

06/18 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

06/19 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

06/20 – North Lawrence, OH @ The Country Fest

06/26 – North Platte, NE @ Nebraskaland Days

06/27 – Topeka, KS @ Heartland Stampede

07/10 – Fort Loramie, OH @ Country Concert

07/12 – Craven, SK @ Country Thunder Saskatchewan

07/17 – Brooklyn, MI @ Faster Horses Festival

07/18 – Eau Claire, WI @ Country Jam

09/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ‡

09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ‡

09/19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

09/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center †

09/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center †

09/26 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum †

10/02 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center *

10/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *

10/15 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena †

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center †

10/20 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena †

10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena †

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena †

10/24 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena †

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center †

11/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center †

11/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

11/20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center *

11/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

12/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden †

12/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden †

* = w/ Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker

† = w/ Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher

‡ = w/ Tim McGraw