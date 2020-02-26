Macaulay Culkin

Season 10 of American Horror Story is starting to come together. Co-creator Ryan Murphy has revealed the cast for the upcoming installment in the FX series, led by none other than Macaulay Culkin. The Home Alone star is set to make his episodic television debut, co-starring alongside AHS favorites like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates.

Murphy broke the news on Instagram with a credits crawl video to the tune of Orville Peck’s song “Dead of Night”. In addition to the aforementioned cast members, previous stars Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, and Angelica Ross will also return.



With the leading duo of Paulson and Peters back on board, it looks like season 10 will try to capture what made the first several American Horror Story so thrilling. There’s a reason Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s drama has been renewed into a 13th season already, and we’re willing to place our bets that it’s in part because season 10 is a blowout.

Editors' Picks Top 100 TV Shows of the 2010s

There’s no word on the theme or plot of season 10, but it will likely deviate from the previous American Horror Story topics of apocalyptic worlds, political commentary, and the glorious gore of ’80s slasher films.

Perhaps the biggest question is the most obvious: Will Macaulay recreate his iconic scream from Home Alone in American Horror Story? It wouldn’t be the first time he’s indulged in nostalgia. Macaulay filmed an “updated” version of Home Alone and relived the Kevin Mcallister life for a commercial. In fact, the film’s so primed for mining that Joe Pesci reprised his role for a commercial, Ryan Rynolds is making a Stoned Alone movie, and Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates will star in a reboot.

Below, watch Murphy’s video breaking the casting news.