Mad Cool Festival Finalizes 2020 Lineup

The Killers, Billie Eilish, Faith No More, and Mumford & Sons to play Mad Cool Festival 2020

Mad Cool Festival has finalized its 2020 lineup. Celebrating its fifth year, the Madrid, Spain music festival goes down July 8th-11th.

Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, The Killers, Kings of Leon, Mumford and Sons, and Faith No More top Mad Cool’s 2020 lineup. Other notable acts include Deftones, Pixies, Placebo, alt-J, Cage the Elephant, Royal Blood, Foals, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, Tove Lo, Charli XCX, Kali Uchis, Four Tet, Angel Olsen, Phoebe Bridgers, Refused, and The Rapture.



Also playing are Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals, Rex Orange County, Khalid, Major Lazer, Diplo, Modeselektor, Wolf Alice, Paul Weller, Finneas, Clairo, Hinds, London Grammar, Tycho, Stephan Bodzin, Beabadoobee, Waxahathcee, The Regrettes, Richard Hawley, The Struts, Black Pumas, Floating Points, Seasick Steve, and The Chats.

General admission and VIP passes are now available through the festival’s website.

Editor’s Note: Consequence of Sound is Mad Cool Festival’s North American media partner