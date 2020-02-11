Mandy Moore's artwork for Silver Landings

Mandy Moore has confirmed the release of her first new album in 10 years: Silver Landings is due out on March 6th, 2020 through Verge Forecast.

The singer-actress recorded the 10-track album live to tape with a full band in one studio in Los Angeles. Longtime collaborator Mike Viola served as producer, while Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and Jason Boesel of Rilo Kiley feature prominently on the album.



The album’s title, Silver Landings, is a reference to a lyric on the album’s titular final song: “Reaching for golden ribbons up in the air/But I’m looking for silver landings.” Per a press release, this track was the last song Moore wrote for the album and “became emblematic of the journey she’s been through in the past decade, what it took to get to the point of re-embracing this part of her life, and the expectations therein.”

Today, however, Moore is previewing the album with another track, “Save A Little For Yourself”. In a statement, Moore explains, “‘Save a Little for Yourself’ is sort of the other half of a love song that we don’t always talk about or acknowledge. Sure, we should open ourselves up, let people in and love them as wholly as possible but none of that carries any water if we’re not taking care of ourselves first and foremost. It might not be as romantic, but it’s an equally important part of the equation.” Watch its corresponding music video below.

In support of Silver Landings, Moore will embark on her first tour in 10 years. The 29-date outing kicks off in March and runs through early June. You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Update: Moore has shared a second track, “Fifteen”, and confirmed additional tour dates in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

Silver Landings Tracklist:

01. I’d Rather Lose

02. Save A Little For Yourself

03. Fifteen

04. Tryin’ My Best Los Angeles

05. Easy Target

06. When I Wasn’t Watching

07. Forgiveness

08. Stories Reminding Myself Of Me

09. If That’s What It Takes

10. Silver Landings

Mandy Moore 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center *

03/21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata *

03/22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre *

03/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

03/26 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre *

03/27 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre *

03/30 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC *

03/31 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC *

04/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre *

04/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center *

04/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre *

04/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

04/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre *

04/08 – Orlando, FL @ Bob Carr Theater *

04/09 – Tampa, FL @ Starz Center *

04/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre *

04/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre *

04/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre ^

04/23 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre ^

04/24 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performing Arts Center ^

04/25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

04/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre ^

05/01 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre ^

05/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre ^

05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Massey Theatre ^

05/05 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

05/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

05/09 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace Theater ^

* = w/ Bedouine

^ = w/ Madison Cunningham