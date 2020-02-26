Maren Morris Announces North American Tour

Maren Morris

Maren Morris has announced a North American tour in support of her latest album, GIRL.

Taking place between May and October, Morris’ “RSVP: The Tour” consists of amphitheater shows and festival slots. Notably, she’ll headline prominent venues including Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD; and Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Additionally, she’ll appear at BottleRock Napa Valley, New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival, and Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY.



Tickets for Morris’ headlining dates go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Check out Morris’ complete tour schedule below, and grab tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.

Last year, Morris teamed up with Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby to release an album as The Highwomen.

Maren Morris 2020 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Houston, TX @ Houston Rodeo

05/24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

06/05 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *‡

06/06 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *‡

06/07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/10 – Calgary, AB @ The Scotiabank Saddledome

07/24 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre *‡

07/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *‡

07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *‡

08/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre *‡

08/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park *‡

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *

08/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *‡

08/23 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

08/27 – Detroit, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre *

08/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

09/04-06 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

09/10 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre †‡

09/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center – Theater of the Clouds †

09/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre †‡

09/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion †‡

09/19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion †‡

09/25 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre ‡

10/01 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater †‡

10/09 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP †‡

10/15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU †‡

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre †

* = w/ Ryan Hurd

† = w/ James Arthur

‡ = w/ Caitlyn Smith