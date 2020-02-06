Nicki Minaj accuses Meek Mill of domestic abuse amid nasty Twitter spat

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj

Ex-partners Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill got into a childish screaming match on the streets of West Hollywood last month, but their latest tiff is anything but petty. Minaj has now made abuse allegations against Mill, claiming that he filmed himself beating her up, as well as his own sister and mother. Mill retaliated by criticizing Minaj for supporting her brother, Jelani Maraj, who was recently convicted of child rape.

Let’s rewind for some context. Mill and Minaj began dating after he was released from prison in 2014, and their relationship ended sometime in 2017. Since then, Minaj married convicted murderer Kenneth Petty, whom Mill doesn’t appear to like very much judging by the heated words they exchanged in January. When Mill liked an Instagram meme ridiculing Petty’s wardrobe, the Queen rapper took to Twitter to defend her husband, and that’s when everything blew up, as Stereogum points out.



“Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen,” Minaj tweeted alongside a photo of Mill looking at his phone. She continued to call him out, claiming that he has been tweeting about her husband for “a year now,” and then made a very serious allegation: “You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital.”

Mill immediately responded by denying the allegations, mocking Minaj, and calling her out for standing by older brother Maraj, who could spend 25 years to life behind bars for sexually assaulting his own 11-year-old stepdaughter. Mill split his response up over a series of tweets, the latter half of which has since been deleted. When combined, it all reads:

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t. You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!

Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you … you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me. I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing… Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up!”

Minutes later, Minaj replied by subtly defending her brother and insisting again that Mill’s alleged abuse was caught on tape. “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me,” she tweeted. “You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.”

Mill responded by sending off two short parting tweets, saying he was going to withdraw from the online brawl and log off. “Go to church leave me alone!” he wrote. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit.” Instead, however, the Champions rapper deleted those messages just a few hours later and posted a new one again denying Minaj’s allegations.

“For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album!” he tweeted. “No devils tricks.”

Find what remains of their Twitter fight below.

Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020