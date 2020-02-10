Megadeth and Lamb of God announce co-headlining tour

Two metal giants are teaming up for a massive North American tour this summer and fall. Megadeth and Lamb of God will headline a massive run of 55 dates that will also feature Trivium and In Flames.
The tour is comprised of two legs, with the summer portion kicking off June 12th in Bristow, Virginia. That leg runs until an August 1st show in Concord, California. The fall run will begin October 2nd in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap up with a Reno, Nevada, show on November 13th.
Megadeth had to postpone all of their 2019 shows when frontman Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer last June. He recently revealed that he is 100-percent cancer free after undergoing extensive treatments. The thrash legends are currently touring Europe with Five Finger Death Punch. The North American run will mark Megadeth’s first full stateside tour since 2017.
“Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames,” said Mustaine in a press release. “If you want high octane metal madness, this is the tour for you.”
Lamb of God, meanwhile, just unleashed their first new song in five years with the single “Checkmate”. The band also announced that they will release a new self-titled album on May 8th.
“Lamb of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special,” remarked Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton.
Tickets for most shows go on sale this Friday, February 14th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also pick up tickets here. See the full list of dates below.
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames 2020 Tour Dates:
06/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/16 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
06/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
06/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/20 – Holmdel, MA @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
06/23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview
06/24 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Lake Amphitheater
06/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/01 – Detroit, NI @ DTE Energy Music Theater
07/02 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Music Center
07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
07/08 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
07/10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/11 – Sgt. Louis, MO @ Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
07/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
07/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
07/18 – Irving, TX @The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
07/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Isleta Amphitheater
07/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
07/25 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/30 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
08/01 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
10/02 – West Palm Beach, CA @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
10/09 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
10/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
10/14 – Springfield, MO @ JOH Arena
10/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/23 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Heath Arena
10/24 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
10/27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
10/28 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
10/30 – St, Paul, MN @ Armory
10/03 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
11/02 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
11/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
11/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
11/10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
11/13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center