Megadeth and Lamb of God announce co-headlining tour

Megadeth, photo by David Brendan Hall / Lamb of God, photo by Amy Harris

Two metal giants are teaming up for a massive North American tour this summer and fall. Megadeth and Lamb of God will headline a massive run of 55 dates that will also feature Trivium and In Flames.

The tour is comprised of two legs, with the summer portion kicking off June 12th in Bristow, Virginia. That leg runs until an August 1st show in Concord, California. The fall run will begin October 2nd in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap up with a Reno, Nevada, show on November 13th.



Megadeth had to postpone all of their 2019 shows when frontman Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer last June. He recently revealed that he is 100-percent cancer free after undergoing extensive treatments. The thrash legends are currently touring Europe with Five Finger Death Punch. The North American run will mark Megadeth’s first full stateside tour since 2017.

“Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames,” said Mustaine in a press release. “If you want high octane metal madness, this is the tour for you.”

Lamb of God, meanwhile, just unleashed their first new song in five years with the single “Checkmate”. The band also announced that they will release a new self-titled album on May 8th.

“Lamb of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special,” remarked Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton.

Tickets for most shows go on sale this Friday, February 14th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also pick up tickets here. See the full list of dates below.

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames 2020 Tour Dates:

06/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/16 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

06/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

06/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/20 – Holmdel, MA @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

06/23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/24 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Lake Amphitheater

06/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/01 – Detroit, NI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

07/02 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Music Center

07/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

07/08 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

07/10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/11 – Sgt. Louis, MO @ Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

07/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

07/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

07/18 – Irving, TX @The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

07/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Isleta Amphitheater

07/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

07/25 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/30 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

08/01 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

10/02 – West Palm Beach, CA @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/09 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

10/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/14 – Springfield, MO @ JOH Arena

10/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/23 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Heath Arena

10/24 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

10/27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

10/28 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/30 – St, Paul, MN @ Armory

10/03 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

11/02 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

11/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

11/10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center