Megan Thee Stallion Performs “B.I.T.C.H.” on Fallon: Watch

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper makes her late night return in support of her forthcoming debut album, Suga

on February 14, 2020, 9:54am
Megan Thee Stallion on The Tonight Show, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Megan Thee Stallion made her return to The Tonight Show on Thursday night. The rapper supported her forthcoming full-length debut, Suga, with a performance of the new single “B.I.T.C.H.”.

On a smoked-filled stage with two red-clad bandidas dancing behind her, Thee Hottie didn’t have to do much but spit ferociously and bop to the beat for a fiery performance. Watch the replay below.

Megan Thee Stallion has a handful of tour dates on the horizon, including scheduled appearances at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, New Orleans’ Buku Music + Art Project, Bonnaroo, and Coachella. Get tickets to all her upcoming shows here.

